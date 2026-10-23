Ukraine counts on Norway’s support to increase stocks of interceptor missiles and ammunition for F-16s – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara discussed with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik ways to urgently increase stocks of interceptor missiles, the integration of additional missiles into NASAMS air defense systems, as well as requirements for F-16 ammunition and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

According to the statement, interceptor missiles are currently a critical need for Ukraine, and the country is counting on Norway’s support to boost its stockpiles. The two sides also discussed the progress of a project to integrate additional missiles into the NASAMS systems currently in service with Ukraine.

"Aviation is one of the most effective means of countering Shahed drones. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a steady supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft and to increase the volume of these supplies. At the same time, MANPADS are an important component for protecting specific sites. To strengthen its air defense, Ukraine requires additional systems and the missiles for them, and we are counting on Norway’s support," Khmara stated.