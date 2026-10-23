MFA calls for tougher sanctions against Russia following cluster-munition ballistic missile strike on Kyiv’s historic center

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the international community to increase sanction pressure on Russia in response to a strike by a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead on the historic center of Kyiv. The Ministry also urged for an acceleration in the supply of air defense systems and essential ammunition to Ukraine, according to a statement published on the Ministry’s official website on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry reported that on October 22, 2026, the aggressor state committed a war crime by striking the very heart of the Ukrainian capital with a ballistic missile carrying a cluster warhead. The missile hit the historic center of Kyiv, in an area of world-renowned holy sites between the Holy Presentation Monastery and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to the ministry, the strike damaged monastery buildings, residential buildings, shops, cafés, and other civilian infrastructure. There were no military facilities nearby.

“This treacherous strike is direct proof that Moscow deliberately targets civilian infrastructure, residential neighborhoods and sacred sites. These sites are an important part of the cultural and spiritual heritage not only of Ukraine but of all humanity,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the use of cluster munitions against a civilian population constitutes a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as well as the laws and customs of war. The Ministry further pointed to violations of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which classifies intentional attacks against civilians as war crimes.

"War crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to any statute of limitations," the Ministry stated, adding that the competent authorities in Ukraine are documenting such crimes and initiating criminal proceedings to hold those responsible to account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on partner states and international organizations to respond decisively to Russia’s actions and to strengthen sanctions against the country. Furthermore, the Ministry urged an intensification in the supply of all types of air defense systems and necessary ammunition to Ukraine, an expansion of long-range strike capabilities, and increased investment in Ukraine’s domestic defense production.

“Protecting lives requires resolve and strength,” the statement says.