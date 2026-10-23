One injured in previous day's Lozova strike dies in hospital – Synehubov

The death toll from the Russian strike on the market in Lozova has risen to three, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Another injured woman died in the hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save her life, but the injuries proved too severe... In total, as a result of this terrorist attack, three people were killed," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, on the afternoon of October 22, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike on the market in Lozova using Banderol. Two people were killed and 38 more injured.