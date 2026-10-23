Zelenskyy announces intention to strengthen governance in capital, accelerate resolution of Kyiv’s security issues

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that his meetings with representatives from various sectors are aimed at strengthening Kyiv and accelerating work on the capital’s security issues.

"My dialogue with various individuals is about strengthening the capital. It's not that easy to try getting people to form a team [cabinet]. I want to assemble a team capable of bolstering the mayor, supporting the residents of Kyiv, and strengthening the city itself rather than having people just fighting over things," Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

The President noted that he is conducting various consultations, including with representatives from the business and security sectors; some of these meetings are taking place behind closed doors.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that while local authorities should be responsible for matters concerning supplies, operational capabilities, and logistics, they may, in certain situations, lack the necessary resources.