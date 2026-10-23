Starlink, Starshield not restored for all missions, situation unclear – Sternenko

The operation of Starlink/Starshield satellite systems for the Ukrainian military remains unstable: Some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the restoration of the ability to fly at speeds higher than previously established restrictions, but this does not apply to all missions, reported Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko on the social network X.

"Some units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have reported that service has been restored for flights at speeds above the previously set limits. However, this applies to far from all missions. Some of them were disrupted because, in certain cases, the restrictions remain in effect," he wrote.

As reported, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian military recorded restrictions on the operation of Starshield terminals – the military version of Starlink satellite communications. According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in the Ministry of Defense, the terminals lost connection while moving at speeds above an established threshold, which on various equipment ranged approximately from 72 to 161 kilometres per hour. This complicated the execution of tasks by interceptor drones and strike UAVs, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and communication retransmission. The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the U.S, SpaceX, and NATO partners, and verified backup communication channels.

On October 22, U.S President Donald Trump stated that Elon Musk had restored Ukraine's access to Starlink. At the same time, Trump neither confirmed nor denied whether he had called Musk on this issue. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions.