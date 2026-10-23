Flash: Russian forces use new Geran-5 K5-K jet drone-missile modification with optical navigation

Russian occupation forces have again attacked Ukraine with a new modification of Geran-5 jet strike weapon with the index K5-K, equipped with an optical navigation system, reported specialist and consultant in the field of military radio technologies Serhiy Beskrestnov (Serhiy Flash) on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, this day was not limited only to the new budget missile 'Filin.' Russia again attacked us with a new modification of Geran-5 called Geran-5 K5-K. As in the case of Filin, we recorded this missile for the first time literally a month ago," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the specialist, key technical features of the updated version of the enemy weapon are the integration of an optical navigation system, as well as increased range, speed, and flight altitude, which complicates the work of mobile fire groups and air defense assets.

Earlier, the expert also noted that the enemy had intensified the use of the new cheap cruise missile Filin with a range of up to 1,200 kilometer and a flight speed of up to 800 kilometres per hour, attempting to scale up the production of budget missile weaponry using Russian components.