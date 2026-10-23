Defense forces shoot down or neutralize 140 out of 176 enemy drones; hits recorded at 19 locations – Air Force

Overnight into Friday, air defense forces shot down or neutralized, using electronic warfare (EW) systems, 140 out of 176 drones of various types launched by Russian forces against Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight into October 23 (starting from 18:00 on October 22), the enemy launched an attack using 176 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (92 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and Parodiya (Parody) decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardeiske)," the message reads.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, 140 drones (including 68 jet-powered ones) had been shot down or neutralized, while 10 strike drones remained in the air.

"Enemy aerial assets caused hits at 19 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at 13 other locations," the agency reported.

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.