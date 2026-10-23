Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan aircraft catches fire during landing at Japanese airport – media

An An-124-100 Ruslan cargo aircraft operated by the Ukrainian airline Antonov Airlines caught fire while landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport, near Nagoya, Japan, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 22, at approximately 19:20 local time. A fire broke out in the tail section of the fuselage as the aircraft made contact with the runway.

"The cargo plane stopped briefly on the runway but soon took off again," the report states.

Due to the emergency, the airport's runway was closed for 15 minutes—from 19:22 to 19:37. Following an inspection of the runway and a review of safety protocols, airport operations resumed as normal. No injuries have been reported.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is currently investigating the technical causes of the incident, specifically the operation of the aircraft's auxiliary power unit (APU).