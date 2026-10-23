Russian forces launch massive attack on DTEK TPP, halting power generation, damaging equipment

Russian occupation forces have carried out another massive shelling of one of energy holding DTEK's thermal power plants, as a result of which the facility completely stopped electricity generation, reported the press service of the energy holding on its Telegram channel.

"Russia massively shelled one of DTEK's TPPs. The station stopped electricity generation. Equipment was significantly damaged," the report says.

The company noted that energy workers will promptly begin eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike and restoring the operation of damaged equipment after receiving permission from security services.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company's thermal power plants have suffered more than 230 Russian attacks.