Death toll from Russian strike on private home in Zaporizhia rises to three – Regional Military Administration

The death toll from a Russian strike on a residential home in Zaporizhia has risen to three, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semykin, reported on Thursday evening.

"The number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhia has risen to three. A 69-year-old woman has also died," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck a private home in Zaporizhia on Thursday. Initial reports indicated two fatalities: a married couple (a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman).