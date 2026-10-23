Ukraine to be represented at highest level at G20 summit in December if invited - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be represented at the highest level at the G20 summit in Florida in December if invited by US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, if President Trump invites Ukraine to this format, Ukraine will be represented there at the highest level. We hope this will be possible. So far, we have received no such signal. We are counting on it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Zelenskyy said the United States could force Russia to end the war, or at least agree to a ceasefire. He stressed the need for security guarantees for Ukraine.

"All this is possible when partners are alongside us, with mediation by President Trump or American negotiators. And I think this is possible, and we can count on a meeting in Florida during the G20," Zelenskyy said.

The Atlantic reported that Trump was seeking to reach some form of peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by December, when the G20 summit is scheduled to take place.