Zelenskyy: Finland, Ukraine sign agreements worth about EUR 300 mln

Ukraine and Finland signed seven agreements on cooperation opportunities worth a total of about EUR300 million on Thursday, October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there is a new package of support for Ukraine from Finland, and agreements that give us more opportunities for cooperation... Seven documents were signed. The total value of today's agreements is about EUR 300 million," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

During the meeting, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Orpo signed a certificate donating 10 diesel locomotives to Ukraine. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky and Kenno Tech Commercial Director Samuel Hirvonen signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the Finnish company.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boiev, Nokia Defense Vice President Mikko Viitaniemi and ICEYE Ukraine CEO Volodymyr Tsabal also signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the space sector, including the development of the Defense Ministry's satellite communications capabilities. Federation of Employers of Ukraine Council Chairman Dmytro Oliinyk and Petri Vuorio, director of entrepreneurship, international trade and SMEs at the Confederation of Finnish Industries, signed a memorandum on cooperation and the establishment of a Ukrainian-Finnish Industrial Council.

Daniil Vakhovsky, executive director of the Center for Unmanned Systems Research LLC (General Chereshnia), and Patria Group board member Mikko Leino signed a memorandum of understanding on continuing strategic cooperation and establishing a joint venture in Finland to develop and manufacture military and dual-use unmanned systems.

In addition, Bavovna Miltech Development Director Viktoria Yerokhina and INSTA Tactical Platforms Vice President Ville Kettula signed a joint statement of intent to establish facilities in Finland for developing and manufacturing heavy unmanned aerial systems, including bombers and carrier platforms. Avantage Technology CEO Oleh Adamenko and Elematic Oyj Vice President Toni Rauvanto signed a letter of intent on an industrialized housing project and a precast concrete plant.

The Finnish prime minister said Finland had decided to provide up to EUR200 million for a drone deal between the two countries.

Zelenskyy and Orpo also discussed cooperation under the SAFE program, production in Ukraine and Finland, and agreed to expand the use of satellite capabilities.

Zelenskyy said Finland intended to hold an international meeting with other countries participating in the shelter coalition. "There are now 16 participants in the coalition. It will expand," he said.

Ukraine expects positive further steps and news from Finland on air defense in the near future, Zelenskyy added.