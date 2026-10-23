Finland to provide Ukraine's Ukrzaliznytsia with 10 locomotives free of charge amid energy attacks - Kalashnyk

Finland will provide Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) with 10 locomotives and spare parts free of charge to help maintain stable rail services amid ongoing Russian attacks on transport and energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Thursday.

The agreement was signed during a plenary session of the Ukrainian-Finnish Business Forum attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and representatives of Finnish businesses.

"This assistance is particularly important now, as Russia is systematically and deliberately attacking our locomotive fleet. Since the full-scale invasion began, almost 600 Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives have been damaged or destroyed, including more than 300 diesel locomotives. Repairs require considerable money and time, and some locomotives cannot be restored. We therefore need to replenish the fleet promptly to ensure passenger and freight transportation," the ministry said.

Kalashnyk emphasized that the locomotives can operate independently without power from overhead lines, which is critical during electricity outages to support civilian evacuations, passenger services, humanitarian deliveries and uninterrupted exports.

He added that Ukraine is working to establish a broader international coalition to replenish its railway traction fleet, following agreements reached at the Carpathian Eight summit on partner countries transferring used locomotives to Ukraine.