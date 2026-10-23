Russian drone strike sparks fire in Kharkiv's Slobidsky district – official

Russian occupation forces launched a drone strike on the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv on Friday morning, causing a fire to break out, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"According to preliminary information, an enemy strike was recorded in Slobidsky district... As a result of the enemy UAV strike, a fire broke out in Slobidsky district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, State Emergency Service units are eliminating the consequences of the shelling at the site of impact. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.