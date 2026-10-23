Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region injure 2, damage infrastructure, housing – official

Russian occupation forces have attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones since Friday morning, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure and residential facilities, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Two people were injured. The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones nearly 20 times," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, damage to infrastructure was recorded in Dnipro, while an administrative building and a private residential house sustained destruction in Pavlohrad.

"In Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities suffered. A 44-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment. In Shakhtarska community in Synelnykove district, a 26-year-old woman was injured. She is undergoing outpatient treatment," Hanzha specified.