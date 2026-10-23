Russian strikes on energy infrastructure leave over 900 Zhytomyr region settlements without power – official

Russian occupation forces launched another series of strikes on the energy and civilian infrastructure of Zhytomyr region overnight into Friday, leaving hundreds of towns and villages without power, reported Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko.

"During the past night, the enemy continued to strike civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. Energy facilities and residential buildings came under attack again. As of 7:00 AM on October 23, more than 900 settlements in the region remain disconnected from the power supply," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, critical infrastructure facilities in the region have been switched to backup power sources, and Invincibility Centers have been deployed across the area. The attack also damaged six private households; no casualties or deaths were reported.