Musk lifts speed restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Trump

Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has lifted speed restrictions on the military version of the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump stated while speaking with journalists, according to a correspondent for the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne in Washington.

At the same time, the American leader sidestepped a direct question as to whether he had personally called Musk to make this request, declining to disclose details of his private communications with the businessman.

Previously, according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump held a phone conversation with Elon Musk and urged him to remove speed limitations on Starlink in Ukraine. U.S. and Ukrainian officials reported that the system began operating more stably following this conversation. The prior artificial speed cap, set at approximately 100 mph (roughly 160 km/h), had hindered the effective use of Ukrainian strike drones and jet-powered interceptor drones.