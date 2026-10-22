Khmara, Swedish defence minister discuss accelerating missile deliveries for IRIS-T, need for MANPADS, ammunition

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara discussed with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson the acceleration of missile deliveries for the IRIS-T air defense systems, as well as Ukraine's need for man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and ammunition for them, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's press service has said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, during the conversation, Khmara briefed his Swedish counterpart on the consequences of the overnight Russian strike and Ukraine's critical needs for defending its airspace.

"It is now crucial to strengthen our response to ballistic threats as quickly as possible. This includes, in particular, interceptors for the Patriot system. Ukraine is ready to work with partners on various supply mechanisms. Every delivery of interceptors and every opportunity to protect people, civilian infrastructure, and critical infrastructure is important to us," the defense minister said.

He also said Ukraine has contracted quantities of missiles for the Patriot system but is asking partners to transfer interceptors from existing stockpiles in exchange for future deliveries intended for Ukraine.

Separately, the parties discussed the need for further deliveries of Swedish man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and ammunition for them.

Another topic of discussion was the Gripen fighter jets. Ukraine and Sweden are proceeding according to the plan for crew training. According to Khmara, the delivery of these aircraft, along with their armaments, will strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force and its ability to counter Russian guided bombs targeting frontline cities.