Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Thirty-six injured in Lozova, Kharkiv region; four in critical condition

1 min read
Add as source

The number of victims resulting from a Russian strike on a market in Lozova (Kharkiv region) has reached 36, reported Mayor Serhiy Zelensky.

"The number of wounded has risen to 36 people. Four are in critical condition, and 29 are in moderate condition. Local and regional doctors are doing everything possible to save every single person," Zelensk wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported earlier, on Thursday during the day, the Russian Armed Forces struck a market in Lozova. Two people were killed, and another 34 were injured.

#region #kharkiv #casualties
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT