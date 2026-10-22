Thirty-six injured in Lozova, Kharkiv region; four in critical condition

The number of victims resulting from a Russian strike on a market in Lozova (Kharkiv region) has reached 36, reported Mayor Serhiy Zelensky.

"The number of wounded has risen to 36 people. Four are in critical condition, and 29 are in moderate condition. Local and regional doctors are doing everything possible to save every single person," Zelensk wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported earlier, on Thursday during the day, the Russian Armed Forces struck a market in Lozova. Two people were killed, and another 34 were injured.