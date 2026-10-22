Intl Exhibition Centre cancels upcoming exhibitions due to security situation in Kyiv

The International Exhibition Centre (IEC) has cancelled its upcoming exhibitions due to the security situation in Kyiv, the press service of the ARS Capital holding company informed Interfax-Ukraine.

Among the cancelled events are three major food industry exhibitions: Agro2Food, showcasing technologies, equipment, and solutions for agricultural processing and the food industry; World Food Ukraine, an international food and beverage exhibition; and inSKLAD, an exhibition focused on technologies, equipment, and solutions for warehouse logistics.

"We understand that visitors, participants, and partners, who invested significant effort into preparing for these events, were looking forward to them. However, under the current circumstances, we are compelled to make difficult decisions and prioritize our responsibility toward people. We thank everyone for their understanding, support, and trust. We look forward to returning to our normal operational rhythm as soon as possible," the holding’s press service stated.

Any further changes to the schedule will be announced on the IEC website.

It was previously reported that the IEC is equipped with a shelter capable of accommodating approximately 2,300 people.

IEC LLC is Kyiv's largest exhibition venue. According to YouControl, its 100% ultimate beneficiary is Maksym Krippa, who gained control of the asset in the summer of 2025. In the first half of 2026, the IEC's net income reached UAH 39.435 million, surpassing the results of the same period last year by 36%, while the net loss decreased to UAH 2.195 million from UAH 16.395 million for January-June 2025.

According to the center's website, the total area of the complex is 73,230 square meters, and the total exhibition hall area is 38,680 square meters. It combines four pavilions with exhibition areas of 10,850 square meters, 10,660 square meters, 10,560 square meters, and 6,600 square meters, along with 18 entrance groups and 20 cargo gates for delivering oversized cargo directly to the exhibition halls.