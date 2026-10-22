Finland allocates EUR 5 mln for energy assistance to Ukraine – PM

Finland is allocating EUR 5 million in energy aid to Ukraine and is also providing ten locomotives to support the country's railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said.

Orpo said that, due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, Finland was providing Ukraine with 10 locomotives. He expressed hope that they would help keep Ukrainian society moving while Russia was trying to bring it to a halt. He added that Finland was allocating EUR 5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, saying the fund complemented Finland's existing support for energy resilience by providing assistance where and when it was needed. Orpo made the remarks at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.