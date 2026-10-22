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Finland and Ukraine conclude agreements worth approximately EUR 300 mln – Zelenskyy

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Finland and Ukraine conclude agreements worth approximately EUR 300 mln – Zelenskyy
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On Thursday, October 22, representatives of Ukraine and Finland signed seven agreements on cooperation opportunities, with a total value of approximately EUR 300 million, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Today, there is a new support package for Ukraine from Finland, as well as agreements that open up new opportunities for cooperation... Seven documents were signed. The total value of today’s agreements is approximately EUR 300 million," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

#agreements #zelenskyy #finland
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