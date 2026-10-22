Vvedensky Monastery in Kyiv damaged in overnight attack: two people injured

The Vvedensky Monastery in Kyiv sustained damage during an overnight attack after drone debris fell onto the monastery grounds, leaving two people with shrapnel wounds, the Union of Orthodox Journalists reports.

"At approximately 3:05 a.m., drone debris fell onto the monastery grounds. The roof and walls were damaged, and windows were blown out. Two people. who were assisting in the monastery kitchen. sustained shrapnel wounds. The brethren were unharmed," the Union stated on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Despite the damage and the injuries sustained, the Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the monastery that morning.

The Holy Vvedensky Monastery in Kyiv was founded in 1878 as a women’s religious community, initiated by Matrona Yegorova, the widow of a Crimean War officer. In 1901, the community was transformed into a monastery. The cloister was closed during the Soviet era. Religious services resumed at the Vvedensky Church in 1992, and in December 1996, the parish was reorganized into a men’s monastery.