Zelenskyy awaiting Steve Witkoff's report on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is expecting a briefing from U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff on Friday, followed by a joint briefing from the teams.

"First of all, tomorrow I will have a briefing from Witkoff; our teams will coordinate the time. I will receive the briefing, followed by a joint briefing – I believe it will involve our teams with the Americans and the Europeans," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The president also said that on Friday or Saturday he hopes to receive an update from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Starlink. Zelenskyy clarified to reporters that Starlink is still operating under restrictions.

In addition, the head of state noted that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia at the high level of technical teams is possible in November. According to him, the American side has proposed the United Arab Emirates as the venue for the talks.