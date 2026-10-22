One killed, another wounded in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region over past 24 hours – administration

One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours; during which time the occupiers fired on five districts of the region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"One person was killed. A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition," Hanzha said on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, private homes were damaged in Dnipro, and a fire broke out in Solonianska community of Dniprovsky district.

In Nikopol region, the communities of Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, Tomakivsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk came under attack. Apartment buildings and private homes, an administrative building, a sports school, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged.

In Kryvy Rih region, Russian troops targeted Zelenodolsk and Apostoliv communities; in Synelnykivsky district, they struck Raiv community, where private homes were damaged. A fire broke out in Piatykhatky, Kamiansky district.