Zelenskyy signs laws on info exchange on digital platform income, repeal of VAT exemption for parcels worth up to EUR 150

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the automatic exchange of information regarding income on digital platforms (bill No. 15111-d), which was adopted in its entirety by the Verkhovna Rada on June 9.

According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, the law – which was sent to the President of Ukraine for signature on June 12, 2026 – was returned with his signature on October 22.

On Thursday, the president also signed laws passed by parliament last week amending the Tax and Customs Codes to impose VAT on e-commerce transactions, which eliminate the tax exemption for international postal shipments valued at up to EUR 150 (bills No. 16051-1 and No. 15460). They were approved on the third attempt.

As previously reported, the adoption of these laws is a key milestone in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, which Ukraine was required to implement by the end of March of this year. In addition, the adopted laws on the abolition of the VAT exemption for international postal items valued at up to EUR 150 (bills No. 16051-1 and No. 15460) and on the automatic exchange of information regarding income on digital platforms (No. 15111-d) are a condition for Ukraine to receive the first tranche of the EU assistance loan (Ukraine Support Loan, USL), and their adoption by parliament is a condition for the second tranche.

It appears that the president delayed signing the law on digital platforms due to an amendment regarding former politically exposed persons (PEPs), which limited mandatory enhanced financial monitoring of former politically exposed persons (PEPs) to 12 months, which drew objections from international partners and threatens the receipt of the next IMF tranche in the amount of $1.66 billion.

In the second draft of bill No. 16051-1, lawmakers included an amendment regarding the lifelong status of former politically exposed persons (PEP), which provides for at least 12 months of enhanced monitoring after leaving office, with banks conducting individual risk assessments.