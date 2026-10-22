Nobel laureate Matviychuk receives award from O'Hagen Ukrainian Women's Congress

Human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk received the Mary O'Hagan Award for Women's Leadership from the Ukrainian Women's Congress.

"I want to say three things. Ukraine has a distinctly feminine face. Women must support other women regardless of the field in which they work. And finally – in this war with Russia, we, Ukrainian women, among other things, are fighting for the future of our children and to ensure that our daughters are never forced to prove to anyone in this world that they, too, are human beings," Matviychuk said at the 10th Ukrainian Women's Congress in Kyiv on Thursday.

The human rights activist received the award from the 2025 laureate, Tetiana Tepliuk (call sign "Khreshchena"), a soldier in the Azov Brigade.

According to the co-founder of the Ukrainian Women's Congress, MP Maria Ionova (from the European Solidarity faction), this year's laureate was selected based on the scope of her work and her influence in Ukraine and around the world.

"For us, this award is not just a token of gratitude to a specific woman. It's an opportunity to tell her story, make her example visible, and inspire others. After all, when we see examples of women's leadership, what once seemed like an exception gradually becomes the new standard," she said.

The Mary O'Hagen Women's Leadership Award is presented annually to a woman whose courage, leadership, and actions are transforming Ukraine. It is named in honor of international human rights expert Mary O'Hagen, who supported the development of women's leadership in Ukraine. The award was established in 2023.

As previously reported, the Women's Council, founded in 2017, is a national platform for promoting equality policies in Ukraine.