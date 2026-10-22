PGO dept ex-head Tymoshenko taken into custody with possibility of posting bail of UAH 8 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention on Ivan Tymoshenko, the former head of the Information Technology Department of the Prosecutor General's (PGO), with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 8 million, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Thursday.

"An investigating judge of the HACC imposed a pretrial measure on the former head of one of the departments of the Prosecutor General's Office – yet another member of a criminal organization within the Prosecutor General's Office," the agency noted in a statement on its Telegram channel.

If bail in the amount of UAH 8 million is posted, the suspect will be subject to the corresponding procedural obligations, the SAPO said.

The SAPO's statement does not specify the suspect's name; however, sources in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine that the individual in question is Ivan Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko is the former head of the PGO Information Technology Department. He resigned from his position in September 2026 of his own accord. His name appears in the recordings from operation "Carthage."

NABU and the SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official from the PGO, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate – including apartments in the Carpathians – jewelry, and by depositing funds into relatives' accounts.