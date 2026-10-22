Denmark to buy long-range air- and ground-launched missiles

Denmark plans to purchase long-range air- and ground-launched missiles, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus said on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

At a press conference, Bruus said the government would purchase Joint Strike Missiles, manufactured by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, for use on Danish F-35 fighter jets, as well as Anthem cruise missiles made by Covenant, which can be launched from the ground, the agency reported.

Bruus did not specify the number of missiles Denmark would purchase or the cost of the contracts. He said the country needed the capability to strike deep into a potential adversary's rear.

Bloomberg noted that the Joint Strike Missile has a range of 550 km, while the Anthem's range is reportedly more than 2,000 km.

In September 2025, the Danish authorities announced plans to equip the country's armed forces with long-range missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. At the time, Denmark was spending up to 3% of GDP annually on defense and planned to increase the figure to 5% by 2035, in line with NATO targets.