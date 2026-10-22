Deliveries of mobile mechanized bridges begin to Polish unit stationed near Belarusian and Ukrainian borders

Servicemen of the 4th Engineer Regiment in Deblin, stationed near the borders with Belarus and Ukraine, have received an MS-40 Daglezja-S mobile mechanized bridge, the Polish Armament Agency under the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.

"The first MS-40 Daglezja-S mechanized bridge has been delivered to the 4th Engineer Regiment in Deblin," the agency said.

The MS-40 Daglezja-S is a Polish mobile wheeled heavy mechanized bridge rated MLC 70/110, designed to cross rivers and other obstacles. Its load capacity allows it to carry tracked vehicles weighing up to 63 tonnes, including Leopard and K2 tanks, as well as wheeled vehicles weighing up to 114 tonnes.