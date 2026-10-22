Estonia provides additional EUR 10 mln in aid to Ukraine through PURL – Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said the country has contributed EUR 10 million in defense aid to Ukraine under NATO's Priority List of Ukraine's Needs (PURL) initiative.

"Today, Estonia decided to contribute another EUR 10 million through NATO's PURL initiative, bringing our total contribution through this mechanism to EUR 31 million. This will help Ukraine obtain urgently needed air defence and ammunition," Tsahkna said on X social media platform on Thursday.

According to him, Estonia's military aid to Ukraine this year amounted to 0.3% of the country's gross domestic product.

The minister said Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, and with winter approaching, this support is vital for protecting lives and ensuring the functioning of essential services.

"The stronger Ukraine can defend itself, the less Russia can dictate the terms of peace. We must keep supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia," Tsakhkna said.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a joint initiative of the U.S., NATO, and partner countries, launched in the summer of 2025 to rapidly deliver critically important U.S.-manufactured weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine compiles a list of priority needs (primarily air defense and artillery), which is coordinated with the United States and NATO. Partner countries (NATO members and other states) make voluntary financial contributions to joint funding packages. With the funds received, the United States will transfer the necessary weapons to Ukraine directly from its own stockpiles