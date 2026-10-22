OUN Head Chervak: State recognizes need to memorialize original burial sites of Ukrainian figures abroad following their reinterment in Ukraine

Bohdan Chervak, head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, states that the Ukrainian government now recognizes the necessity of memorializing the original burial sites of prominent Ukrainian figures abroad—a practice that was not previously in place—following the reinterment of their remains in Ukraine.

"I am monitoring this situation, as are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassies. I am well-informed about the status of sites in Rotterdam and Luxembourg. Various projects for memorializing these cemetery plots are currently under discussion. Specifically, we are looking at how to memorialize the locations in Luxembourg associated with Colonel Andriy Melnyk, and in Rotterdam with Yevhen Konovalets. The goal is to ensure a unified approach that adheres to the standards required by the current legislation of these European countries," Chervak ​​told Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the fate of the original burial sites following the reinterment of these figures in Ukraine.

He noted that he has already reviewed designs for the proposed memorial plaques.

Furthermore, Chervak ​​mentioned that Ukraine has extended the lease for the cemetery plot in Rotterdam (the Netherlands), where Yevhen Konovalets was originally laid to rest, for several additional years, ensuring the opportunity to preserve his memory at that location. When asked to clarify whether the original burial sites of these Ukrainian figures might become available for other interments, potentially including individuals of Russian origin, Chervak ​​replied that this would not happen.

"In the case of Konovalets, had the lease not been paid, it is quite possible that Sudoplatov [Pavel Sudoplatov, the head of Soviet foreign sabotage operations who assassinated Konovalets] could have been buried in that very spot. I am fully aware of this. I presented all these facts and arguments during meetings held at the Office of the President. There is now an understanding of this issue, and our embassies are actively working on it. This was not the case before; I used to run into a wall of silence—a solid, reinforced-concrete wall that seemed impossible to break through. Now, following the first few reinterments within Ukraine, there is a growing recognition that we must also preserve these sites of memory abroad," added the head of the OUN.

As previously reported, in June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for reinterring prominent 20th-century fighters for Ukraine’s independence at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC).

On May 25, the remains of prominent 20th-century Ukrainian independence fighters—Andriy Melnyk, head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), and his wife, Sofia Fedak-Melnyk—were reinterred.

On August 18, the remains of Yevhen Konovalets—a statesman, military and political figure, colonel in the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR), and the first head of the OUN—were also reinterred. On October 19, Anton Alfiorov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP), announced that he expects a dual reburial of prominent Ukrainian figures, currently interred abroad, to take place in Ukraine in the near future.

Alfiorov had previously stated that the next individual to be reburied in Ukraine would be a high-ranking member of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR) army leadership. He also noted that the list of Ukrainian figures under consideration for reburial in a National Pantheon includes Symon Petliura—head of the Directory of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and Commander-in-Chief of its armed forces and navy—as well as Pavlo Skoropadsky, Hetman of the Ukrainian State.

Furthermore, according to Alfiorov, Ukraine has not yet encountered any refusals regarding the repatriation and reburial of these prominent figures; however, some descendants and community groups have requested that the reburials be postponed until after the war, at which point they could take place within the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

The UINP head also mentioned that the family of Stepan Bandera does not object to his reburial in Ukraine, though there are concerns regarding the security of his grave during the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Bohdan Chervak—head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting—asserts that there are no political obstacles on the part of the state to the reburial in Ukraine of any figure associated with the Ukrainian national liberation movement.