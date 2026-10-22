Government may raise staff reservation quotas for energy and defense industries to 95% from planned 85% - MP Zhelezniak

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may raise the staff reservation quotas for the fuel and energy sector and the defense industry to 95% from the previously proposed 85% under a revised draft resolution on reserving military-liable employees, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Holos faction said on Telegram on Thursday.

If it is necessary to reserve 100% of employees in these sectors, the decision would have to be approved by the newly established Coordination Centre, he said. The government is expected to approve the resolution this week.

Before the changes announced by Zhelezniak, the Cabinet had planned to cut the reservation quota from 100% to 85% for the defense industry and critical enterprises and contractors in the fuel and energy sector, as well as reduce the standard quota for certain categories of institutions from 75% to 60%. The revised rules would allow reservation quotas above 50% only on the basis of recommendations from the Coordination Centre.

As reported, the Cabinet approved the resolution on October 13 and was due to revise it within five days. On Wednesday, October 21, Dmytro Kysylevsky, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on economic development, said the Cabinet planned to approve the revised reservation rules by the end of the week. Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko briefed the committee on the draft's status. Kysylevsky said a provision excluding employees with deferments from quota calculations had been removed, while the draft provided for a Coordination Centre under the Cabinet as an advisory body to assess whether the criteria were justified.

As of October 22, the document had not been published on the government's website.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine that the review was prompted by the excessively rapid growth in deferments and the need to prevent abuse, including cases in which companies were artificially established to secure mass reservations without actually carrying out important tasks.

Businesses have opposed the proposed changes and called for dialogue and discussion of the draft provisions.