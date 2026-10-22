Estonia allocates another EUR 10 mln for Ukraine via PURL – Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has announced an additional EUR 10 million contribution to Ukraine's defence assistance through NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

"Today Estonia decided to contribute another EUR 10 million through NATO's PURL initiative, bringing our total support through this mechanism to EUR 31 million. This will help Ukraine obtain urgently needed air defence systems and ammunition," Tsahkna wrote on X on Thursday.

Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine this year amounted to 0.3% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

Tsahkna said Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure had left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, adding that as winter approaches, the support is vital to protecting lives and ensuring the operation of essential services.

"The stronger Ukraine can defend itself, the less Russia will be able to dictate the terms of peace. We must continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia," Tsahkna said.

PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) is a joint initiative launched in summer 2025 by the United States, NATO and partner countries to expedite deliveries of critical US-made weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine draws up a list of priority requirements, particularly air defence systems and artillery, which is coordinated with the United States and NATO. Partner countries voluntarily contribute funds to joint packages, which the United States uses to supply Ukraine with the required weapons directly from its stocks.