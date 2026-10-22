Ukrainian Red Cross leadership discusses community emergency preparedness with Swedish counterparts

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) discussed strengthening community emergency preparedness with colleagues from Sweden. Ukrainian Red Cross President Maksym Dotsenko and Director General Illya Kletskovskyy took part in a meeting organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine. Representatives of the Swedish Embassy, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the Swedish Red Cross also took part in the meeting, URCS said on its official page on Facebook.

Particular attention was given to strengthening community preparedness for emergencies, developing local capacity and volunteer networks, supporting healthcare and psychosocial support services, and ensuring that the Ukrainian Red Cross can respond to new emergencies while continuing to support long-term recovery and community resilience.

An important part of the meeting focused on international humanitarian law and the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Participants also discussed the protection and proper use of the Red Cross emblem, the safety of humanitarian personnel and access to people in need. They explored how changes in the conduct of hostilities and the use of new technologies affect humanitarian access, volunteer activities, logistics and the safety of humanitarian operations.