Shmyhal provides UAH 400,000 for prize in Teacher-Defender category of Global Teacher Prize

Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, has personally funded a UAH 400,000 cash prize for the winner of the Teacher-Defender category at the Global Teacher Prize Ukraine 2026, the press service for the First Deputy Prime Minister told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Denys Shmyhal has supported the award since its inception; he has participated in voting as a member of the public and attended the ceremonies in his various capacities—as Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and currently as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. This year, in collaboration with the NGO Osvitoria, he initiated a new, special category: Teacher-Defender. This initiative has opened the door for teachers who have defended Ukraine since 2014 to apply for the award. Under the standard rules of the Global Teacher Prize, educators who left to defend the state were previously ineligible, as they were not actively teaching in schools during that period," the press service explained.

Consequently, Shmyhal spearheaded the creation of the entirely new Teacher-Defender category, ensuring that teachers who have defended Ukraine, whether currently serving in the Defense Forces or having returned from the front to the classroom, once again have the opportunity to compete for this award. It is noted that in October of this year, a winner was named for the first time in the Teacher-Defender category: history and law teacher Captain Oleksandr Chuchayev.

"Denys Shmyhal personally presented the award to the winner. As the initiator of this new category, he provided the funding for the UAH 400,000 prize. In his remarks, he noted that 'teacher-defenders' fulfill two vital missions simultaneously: they defend the country today while preparing a better tomorrow for it. He described taking on this dual responsibility and carrying out one's duty with honor as true heroism," the press service stated in response to an inquiry.

As previously reported by Osvitoria, the winner in this category received a cash prize of UAH 500,000.

On October 21, Shmyhal submitted a notification regarding a significant change in his financial status to the Unified State Register of Declarations, disclosing a UAH 400,000 expenditure in the form of a charitable contribution to fund the prize for the Teacher-Defender category winner.

The Global Teacher Prize Ukraine is an annual national award for the country's best teacher, established in 2017 by the non-profit organization Osvitoria. The award is organized with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, along with various partners and benefactors.