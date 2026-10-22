Vance: Decision on Starlink use in war depends on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia

The issue of using Starlink and Starshield satellite technologies in the context of the war in Ukraine depends on U.S. policy toward Russia and Ukraine, not on the position of SpaceX owner Elon Musk, said U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

"Well, I think, fundamentally, Elon Musk runs a private corporation, and I think it's completely understandable that he doesn't want to get in the middle of what is a war between two state actors without the United States government effectively directing him on what to do. So I don't think it's about Elon. I think, it's fundamentally, what is America's policy and Ukraine to Russia going to be," Vance said while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

Vance also commented on reports that he had discussed this issue with Musk and stated that decisions regarding Starshield would be made by the Pentagon or the U.S. president. At the same time, he emphasized that the U.S. side is working to resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"The reason why we haven't struck a peace deals because they've just been too apart on certain details of that negotiations," the vice president said.

According to him, U.S. representative Steve Witkoff has resumed the negotiation process and has been in contact with the leadership of Russia and Ukraine over the past few days. Vance added that Witkoff is optimistic, but acknowledged that negotiations require repeated attempts and do not always lead to a result.

Separately, Vance criticized European countries for their dependence on American technology. He stated that European countries, which lack technologies similar to those developed by SpaceX, are simultaneously waging a regulatory and licensing battle against the company, yet turn to it for help.

According to the U.S. vice president, this situation underscores European countries' dependence on American technology, business, and the military, despite criticism of the United States by European political leaders.