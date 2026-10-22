Occupiers attack energy infrastructure 170 times since October 11, taking advantage of delays in air defense supplies – Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers are taking advantage of delays by partners in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and have intensified their attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Russia is clearly taking advantage of the slowdown in air defense supplies from our partners. It is equally clear that when some partners ease the pressure on Russia, it only reinforces Putin's belief that his goals are within reach. We need different signals and different steps – stronger ones. I have instructed the Ministry of Defense, together with the military command and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to brief our partners on every aspect of the real situation and the threats we face, based on intelligence data. It is important to speed up deliveries of defense packages that have already been approved,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to him, more than 170 strikes on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine have been recorded since October 11, and this despite the fact that a significant number of Shahed drones and some missiles have been successfully shot down.

The President also reported that, on Thursday night, the enemy targeted Kyiv with three ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads; these detonate in the air as they approach their target, striking everything within a 400-meter radius.

“One of them struck Pechersk, Kyiv's historic center, hitting the area between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Presentation Monastery. Monastery buildings, homes, shops, cafés, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. This is another extraordinarily revealing strike – revealing because it was no accident. The choice of weapon was deliberate, the choice of target area was deliberate, and so was the intent to inflict as much loss and damage on civilians as possible. There was no military target nearby, not even in theory, and the weapon was designed to cause widespread destruction. Russia has not changed the way it wages this war, and it is taking no steps that would signal a genuine desire to end it,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

As previously reported, a massive Russian strike on Kyiv during the night of Thursday, October 22, caused damage in six of the capital’s ten administrative districts. One person was reported killed and 24 others injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized. In total, 12 regions of Ukraine were targeted by Russian strikes that night; two civilians were killed, and 34 people, including five children, were injured.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupation forces launched a massive, combined-arms strike against Ukraine overnight, employing Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon, and Oniks missiles, alongside 210 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Kyiv was the primary target. As of 9:00 a.m., air defense systems had intercepted or neutralized 181 enemy UAVs (including 87 jet-powered drones); however, hits were recorded at 32 locations, and debris fell at eight other sites.

Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, reported that the Russian forces used an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead to strike the center of Kyiv overnight into Thursday. He expressed his conviction that this action was not taken for military purposes, but rather with the intent to inflict the maximum number of casualties among civilians.

Ihor Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), believes that the overnight attack on Kyiv by Russian forces serves as a response from the Russian leadership to Ukraine’s peace initiatives. He has called on international partners to increase support for the development of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and to step up sanction pressure on the Russian Federation.