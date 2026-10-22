Russian airstrike damages Ukrainian Red Cross building in Kherson

A Russian airstrike has damaged the building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kherson.

“Another Russian airstrike on Kherson has damaged the building that houses the Ukrainian Red Cross Kherson Regional Branch,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

The strike damaged windows, doors, the ceiling, furniture and office equipment. No Ukrainian Red Cross staff or volunteers were inside the building at the time of the attack, and no team members were injured.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross strongly condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure and facilities used for humanitarian activities, as such attacks constitute violations of international humanitarian law,” URCS stated.

The organization stressed that despite the constant danger and shelling, Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers and staff continue their humanitarian work in Kherson, providing essential assistance and supporting people affected by the war.