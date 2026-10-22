Svyrydenko on life after government: Fortunately, office ends, but love for life does not

Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that she now has the opportunity to transform 12 years of experience in public service into the educational sector.

"Fortunately, office ends, but love for life does not. Therefore, we keep working. I want to say that for me, a position was never an end in itself; it was a tool to realize my own goals and policies, to launch the programs we heard about today. Therefore, it is definitely not an end in itself," Svyrydenko said at the 10th Ukrainian Women's Congress on Thursday in Kyiv, answering a question about the life of prime ministers after resignation.

She noted that she had been in public service in various positions for 12 years, and now there is an opportunity to transform all this experience into a role in the educational sphere at KSE Business School. "Therefore, a new stage," Svyrydenko added.

She also noted that women in politics in Ukraine face the same biased attitude as in other countries.

"I like the expression that women in politics just need to be twice as smart as men. Fortunately, that's not difficult," the former prime minister joked.

In addition, she shared that after leaving the government, she has more time to spend with her child.

"The child is in shock. There is an opportunity to have breakfast together, to pick her up from school," Svyrydenko said.

As reported, Svyrydenko served as prime minister for exactly one year, from July 2025 to July 2026. In September, she was appointed president of KSE Business School.