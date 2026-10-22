Defense forces, under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Khartia, have broken the positional stalemate in Kupiansk sector, marking a new phase in the liberation of Kharkiv region through an underground operation dubbed Veles.

According to the NGU Khartia press service, the unit has pioneered a new domain of modern warfare—the underground—by traversing over 15 kilometers of subterranean infrastructure to reach the enemy's rear.

The Corps noted that while tunnels have been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Gaza, they were previously employed solely for defense, shelter, or localized acts of sabotage. Meanwhile, near Avdiyivka, the Russian army utilized underground conduits for "meat-grinder" style infantry infiltrations.

Veles stands as the first full-scale, underground counter-offensive maneuver in world history.

Khartia integrated these underground passages into a unified technological framework, incorporating navigation, specialized communications, silent logistics, and synchronized aerial strikes carried out by drones from the Achilles Brigade. "This represents a victory of Ukrainian military planning over the enemy's numerical superiority," the message reads.

The Corps' fighters covered more than 15 kilometers underground—a distance that, on the surface, would often be the site of months-long, grueling combat in this war.

"The Russians believed that underground infrastructure was their exclusive tool for bypassing our defenses. We studied their experience, outplayed them on their own turf, and turned this threat into an advantage for our own counteroffensive," emphasized Brigadier General Ihor Obolensky, commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), known as the Khartia (Charter) unit.

The Khartia unit is convinced that Operation Veles proves there is no such thing as a positional stalemate for those who hold the initiative and possess the right technology.

"Underground, there is neither GPS, nor stable radio communication, and nor daylight; every emergence onto the surface leads to combat in the most challenging conditions. In synchronization with the underground advance, the corps' units pushed forward on the surface, leaving the enemy under attack from two dimensions simultaneously," the corps reported.

Key figures from the operation: Underground advance: over 15 km. Enemy personnel captured: more than 30. Enemy casualties: over 100. The corps notes that, in doing so, the Khartia fighters have opened a new front in the war: the underground front.

To carry out Operation Veles, the Khartia corps prepared its fighters, both physically and psychologically, for operations in confined spaces. They deployed sappers, engineers, and a support battalion to establish the route, utilized proprietary technological solutions for underground communication, navigation, and life support, and coordinated the subterranean advance with surface operations and drone strikes facilitated, in part, by a joint coordination center with the Achilles strike drone battalion.

"Operation Veles served as another stage in the liberation of Kharkiv region. Through this underground maneuver, Ukrainian service members prevented the occupiers from infiltrating the rear of Kupiansk sector. Khartiya is clearing its native land of occupiers, meter by meter—both above ground and below it," the corps stated.

The operation was carried out by a task force under the command of the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), Khartia. It included the 13th NGU Brigade Khartia; units of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR), specifically the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK); the 23rd Assault Regiment R.U.G.; the 21st Unmanned Systems Regiment Lava; the 429th Unmanned Systems Brigade Achilles; and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Khartia, the operation was named after Veles—the god of the underworld in Slavic mythology. In traditional cultural belief, the world was composed of three levels: the celestial Prav (the realm of truth/divine law), the earthly Yav (the physical world), and the subterranean Nav (the underworld). Veles ruled over Nav—a realm beneath the earth, hidden from sight. He was also revered as the god of wisdom, cunning, and wealth.