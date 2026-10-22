OUN Head Chervak: No political obstacles to reburying any figure from national liberation movement in Ukraine

Bohdan Chervak, head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, states that there are no political obstacles on the part of the state to reburying any figure from the Ukrainian national liberation movement in Ukraine.

"I can say with confidence that there is a political will to carry out such reburials. In other words, there are no political obstacles to reburying any figure from the Ukrainian national liberation movement in Ukraine—someone who, in my view, ought to be reburied here," Chervak ​​said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He noted that the reburial process is highly complex and must take several factors into account: first, everything must be done in accordance with current Ukrainian legislation, as well as the laws of the countries where the fallen heroes are currently laid to rest; second, it is necessary to locate their relatives and obtain permission; and third, the logistics for transporting the coffins to Ukraine must be arranged, with due consideration for security.

"Until these issues are resolved, I believe it would be inappropriate to name any specific individual. If a figure meets these three criteria, the reburial will take place," he added, in response to a question about which prominent figures are next in line to be reburied in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) maintains a list of such "Heroes," and a special commission is currently at work examining graves deemed to be "at risk"—these are being given top priority.

"Take the case of Yevhen Konovalets, for instance: his grave was maintained by the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen Community of Canada, which covered the rental costs. Had they not paid that rent, Colonel Konovalets’ resting place might well have vanished into oblivion. All such factors must be taken into account," Chervak ​​noted.

When asked whether Ukraine had encountered any refusals from the relatives of the figures whose reburial is currently under discussion, the head of the OUN emphasized that there have been no such refusals to date.

"On the contrary, there is a sense of mutual understanding. For example, consider the case of Maria Fedak—the mother-in-law of Colonel Andriy Melnyk—who was buried in Luxembourg. After the Melnyks [Andriy and his wife] were reinterred at the National Memorial Military Cemetery, the family expressed a wish for Maria to be laid to rest in Ukraine as well. The Ukrainian authorities provided full assistance, and Maria was reburied in Lviv with all due honors," he added.

At the same time, Chervak ​​noted that complications can occasionally arise with Ukrainian diaspora communities, as they often look after these graves, which serve as symbolic links to Ukraine.

"It is a matter of engaging in dialogue, communicating, and explaining the situation—much as was done in the cases of Melnyk and Konovalets. But there have been no refusals—neither from the Ukrainian communities abroad nor from the families themselves," the OUN leader stressed.

As earlier reported, in June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a procedure for the reburial of prominent 20th-century figures who fought for Ukraine’s independence at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC).

On May 25, the remains of two prominent 20th-century fighters for Ukrainian independence, Andriy Melnyk, head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), and his wife, Sofia Fedak-Melnyk, were reburied. On August 18, the remains of Yevhen Konovalets—a statesman, military and political leader, colonel in the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR), and the first head of the OUN—were also reburied.

On October 19, Anton Alferov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP), announced that a double reburial of prominent figures currently interred abroad is expected to take place in Ukraine in the near future.

Alferov had previously stated that the next individual to be reburied in Ukraine would be a high-ranking member of the leadership of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR) army. He also noted that the list of Ukrainian figures under consideration for reburial in the National Pantheon includes Symon Petliura, head of the Directory of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and Commander-in-Chief of its armed forces and navy, as well as Pavlo Skoropadsky, Hetman of the Ukrainian State.

Furthermore, according to Alferov, Ukraine has not yet received any refusals regarding the reburial of these prominent figures; however, some descendants and community groups have requested that the reburials be postponed until after the war, at which point they could take place directly within the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

The head of the UINP also previously mentioned that while the family of Stepan Bandera does not object to his reburial in Ukraine, there are concerns regarding the security of his grave during the ongoing war.