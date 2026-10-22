Mandatory evacuation zone for families with children expanded to cover entire Sloviansk community – City Military Administration

Donetsk Regional Military Administration has decided to expand the zone for the mandatory, enforced evacuation of families with children to cover the entire territory of Sloviansk community, due to a deteriorating security situation, Vadym Liakh, head of Sloviansk City Military Administration (CMA), announced on Thursday.

"This is a correct and important decision, as the security situation in our community is, unfortunately, constantly worsening. Just yesterday, two children were wounded in Sloviansk," he noted in a post on Facebook.

Liakh urged parents not to delay their departure, emphasizing that the lives and well-being of their children are of the utmost importance.