Ukrzaliznytsia adds Kyiv City Express trips between Kyiv's banks amid Southern Bridge disruption

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trips between the left and right banks due to traffic disruption on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Volodymyr Shemaiev has said.

According to his Telegram post, the first additional trip from Pochaina station (transfer from the blue metro line) toward Troieshchyna will depart at 16:56, and from Vydubychi (transfer from the green metro line) toward Berezniaky at 18:02.

From 16:40, intervals between trips from the right bank to the left bank will be from 15 minutes.

In total, the trains will run on a half-ring route of Kyiv-Demiivskyi - Vydubychi - Berezniaky - Darnytsia - Rusanivka - Livoberezhna - Mykilska Slobidka - Voskresenka - Raiduzhnyi - Pochaina and in the opposite direction.

"In this way, Kyivans will get additional connections via both bridges, the Southern and the Northern," the deputy minister stressed.

Train tickets are available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, he noted.

As reported, traffic on the Southern Bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank has been restricted in Kyiv due to an enemy attack on the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that part of the metro infrastructure on the Southern Bridge was damaged by the shelling.