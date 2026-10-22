Defense Forces strike electronic warfare assets in Bryansk region, several other Russia-held targets in occupied territories – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that it has struck an enemy electronic warfare (EW) station near the settlement of Hulevka in Russia’s Bryansk region, as well as a number of other targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"On October 21 and overnight into October 22, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck… a command and observation post of an occupying unit near the settlement of Vyshneve in Zaporizhia region; a Russian drone control center near the settlement of Lankove in Zaporizhia region; and an enemy logistics depot near the settlement of Zolotarivka in Luhansk region," the message reads.

It is noted that the destruction of the EW assets expands the Defense Forces' ability to effectively employ unmanned systems, while the strike on the drone control center diminishes the enemy's capacity to attack the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline communities.

"Operations targeting key enemy military objectives will continue until the complete cessation of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.