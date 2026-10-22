Museum of Ukrainian Diaspora in Kyiv damaged by Russian shelling

The Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora has been damaged as a result of Russian shelling in Kyiv, the Museum of the History of the City of Kyiv reported.

"Last night, the Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora—a branch of the Museum of the History of the City of Kyiv—was damaged by Russian shelling of Kyiv. Windows in the building were blown out, and the facade and roof sustained damage. Fortunately, no one was injured," the institution stated.

It is noted that the museum is currently addressing the aftermath of the shelling; consequently, it will remain closed to visitors for the coming days.