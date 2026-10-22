Western partners view Ukraine’s defense industry as collection of individual manufacturers due to lack of state strategy – Zaluzhny

Western partners perceive Ukraine’s defense industry not as a cohesive system, but as a collection of separate manufacturers, because the state lacks a unified policy, a national strategy, and long-term funding for the sector. This was stated by Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024), during the fourth annual export forum hosted by Ekonomichna Pravda in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, any defense sector rests on three core pillars: research and personnel training, production, and controlled operation—all of which must be supported by a unified state approach. Currently, Ukraine has around 500 manufacturers, each independently pursuing development within its own narrow niche.

"Is this really how we should describe the perception of the Ukrainian defense industry? Let’s be honest: we are viewed merely as a group of manufacturers trying to push their own specific products under various guises. I can tell you, as a citizen of Ukraine, that this no longer resembles what one would typically call an 'industry,'" Zaluzhny remarked.

He emphasized that, given the lack of independent resource backing and technological capabilities, Ukraine’s defense sector will likely follow a "niche" model. Under this approach, the country would focus on meeting specific, targeted needs essential for achieving victory—in part through cooperation with foreign partners.

"Clearly, given that we have certain achievements but lack the necessary technological capabilities and resources, we will likely adopt a 'niche' model, filling specific niches essential for achieving our political objective: ultimately, Ukraine’s victory in the Russia-Ukraine War. For instance, the British could supply the Ukrainian defense industry with missile engines, while another nation might provide space-related capabilities, and so on," he said.

As previously reported, Zaluzhny expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of a rapid breakthrough for Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex into foreign markets. He noted that the large-scale export of domestic weaponry and technology is complicated by the absence of relevant military doctrines among NATO member states, as well as the fact that many new technologies are still in the developmental stage.