Evacuation of all families with children from Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities mandatory now – Regional Administration

Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, has announced the expansion of the mandatory, compulsory evacuation zone for families with children to include all settlements within Kramatorsk and Sloviansk territorial communities of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

"The security situation is constantly deteriorating. The Russians are attacking Kramatorsk and Sloviansk daily, striking residential areas, civilian transport, and places where people gather. Staying there with children is an unjustifiable risk. I appeal to parents: do not put your children in danger, and do not wait until a Russian strike hits near your home. Evacuate now," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, specialized police units and the State Emergency Service have been mobilized to assist with the evacuations. Upon arrival at a transit point, families will receive support for their onward relocation to safer regions of Ukraine.

As previously reported, the zone for the compulsory evacuation of families with children has been expanded several times over the past year within the city of Sloviansk alone, with new neighborhoods being added every few months.

Sloviansk and Kramatorsk communities share a border. In addition to the city of Sloviansk, the former includes the settlements of Bylbasivka, Sukhanivka, and Myrne, as well as the village of Torets. The second [hromada], in addition to the city of Kramatorsk, also includes the settlements of Yasnohirka, Kamyshevakha, Krasnotorka, Sofiyivka, Yasna Poliana, Shabelkivka, Ashurkove, Vasylivska Pustosh, Malotaranivka, Belenke, and Oleksandrivka, as well as the villages of Semenivka, Pryvillia, and Dmytrivka.

Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the combined population of both hromadas was 300,000, and their total area spanned 534 square kilometers.