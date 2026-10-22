Congressmen urge Trump, Musk to give Ukraine ability to destroy missile launchers in Russia – media

American congressmen, including 16 members of the Democratic Party and seven members of the Republican Party, have signed a letter urging U.S President Donald Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to grant Ukraine access to Starlink satellite systems to detect missile launchers on the territory of Russia.

"We are writing to urge you to ask Elon Musk to let Ukraine use the Starlink satellite internet system to hunt for missile launchers inside Russia. With one phone call, you could both save lives and give Vladimir Putin greater incentives to negotiate," reads the text of the letter sent on Wednesday, as cited by The Hill.

Among the Republicans who signed the letter are Joe Wilson (South Carolina), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania), Don Bacon (Nebraska), Carlos Gimenez (Florida), Jeff Hurd (Colorado), Andy Harris (Maryland), and Max Miller (Ohio).

"Mr. President, we all share the goal of ending the war in Ukraine and the devastating loss of life it has caused... If Ukraine cannot reliably intercept Russian arrows, it must be able to strike the archer. The Starlink system, operated by Mr. Musk's SpaceX, could help with this," the letter states, with the congressmen noting that Vladimir Putin "currently has no intention of stopping the bloodshed."

As reported, Ukraine began using StarShield in 2024. Standard StarLink (Starlink Mini), installed on drones, has a limited speed of up to 160 km/h, which is insufficient to perform certain missions. To make an aircraft fly faster, it is necessary to gain access specifically to the military version of StarLink – StarShield.

SpaceX, without warning the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of October 14, unilaterally restricted the operation of StarShield terminals; this complicated the work of UAV missions, in particular interceptors and middle strikes. By the end of that same day, the operation of terminals at speeds of 160 km/h resumed, but Ukraine received confirmation that the 160 km/h restriction applies only within its territory.

On the same day, Musk stated that decisions regarding restrictions on the operation of military StarShield systems are made by the U.S military and the president, and commercial StarLink cannot be used for offensive military actions. However, Trump later stated that Washington was not involved in slowing down StarShield for Ukraine, and U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that StarShield was allegedly unavailable to Ukraine and the White House had nothing to do with disruptions in StarLink's operation. U.S Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reported that his department refrained from issuing any directives regarding restricting StarShield's operation. Later, the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing its own sources, reported that Musk personally appealed to Trump with a proposal to limit StarLink's operating speed for the Ukrainian military.

Following this, a number of senators and congressmen stated the unacceptability of such actions, Musk's influence on the course of the war in Ukraine and U.S security, and that they would demand an investigation into the restrictions on the operation of StarShield systems in Ukraine and hold those responsible accountable.

On October 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the American side had restored the operation of Ukraine's early warning system for Russian ballistic missile launches and announced a conversation with Rubio, while Rubio himself stated that he had nothing to do with decisions made by Musk and SpaceX regarding the operation of StarLink and StarShield.

The European Commission stated that SpaceX's restrictions on StarLink services for Ukraine contradict agreements, and the company must ensure full access for Ukraine.