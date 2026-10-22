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Kyiv's Chernihivska metro station partially reopens

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Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially resume operations on Friday, October 23, Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"On October 23, lobby No. 1 – the exit toward Darnytsia station – will resume operations at Chernihivska metro station. The lobby will operate for passengers from 5:31 to 23:27," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

At the same time, lobby No. 2, toward Lisova metro station, currently remains closed to passengers.

As reported, Chernihivska metro station was damaged in a Russian attack on October 19 and was closed to entry and exit. The station's facade and tracks sustained damage.

#kyiv #metro #work #restoration #chernihivska
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